A man is stopping dozens of Waymo vehicles in Denver, Colorado, by placing a single traffic cone in front of them and throwing eggs at them.

A mysterious man is stopping dozens of Waymo vehicles in Denver, Colorado by placing traffic cones around them and pelting them with eggs. , the Waymo “vigilante” pulls his Toyota Corolla in front of the autonomous vehicles, stopping them in their tracks.

He then pulls out orange traffic cones, which he uses to trap the self-driving vehicles in place, since they’re programmed to interpret them as no-go zones. His identity is unknown, but he sports a ponytail and beard.

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“In some incidents, the suspect throws eggs while seated inside his vehicle and in some incidents the suspect throws eggs at the Waymo vehicle after exiting his vehicle,” a Denver Police Department report reads, as quoted by theWhile the man’s motives are hazy, his vehicle is registered to a company that provides cars for Lyft drivers, suggesting he could have a chip on his shoulder about driverless cabs. Lyft directly competes with Waymo, which started offering limited services in the city in September, covering a 60 square mile service area.