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SAN ANTONIO - Balloons filled the sky above Concepcion Park on Saturday as family, friends and community members gathered to honor the life of 17-year-old Joey Rodriguez, who died June 2.

"We are here because baby Joey loved to be at the park. He loved to ball, so we figured we would be here in memory of him," said Joey's grandmother, Denise Rodriguez. Loved ones say Joey was known for his passion for basketball and his unwavering support for the San Antonio Spurs. According to family members, Joey was celebrating near Southwest Military Drive after the Spurs defeated Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

They say he was hanging out of a vehicle window when the car struck a curb, causing him to fall and suffer a severe head injury. In the days that followed, his family held onto hope after noticing movement in his foot. Doctors later determined the movements were involuntary spasms, and Joey was removed from life support on June 2. Now, his family is expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they received during their ordeal.

"For the community to know how much, you know, I want to thank them for all they've done for my grandson," a family member said. Among those attending the memorial were Joey's uncle and members of the Spurs community, who remembered him as a devoted fan and proud San Antonian.

"It was always 'Go Spurs Go,' whether we won or lost. He was always representing San Antonio," said Joey Lopez, Rodriguez's uncle. Family members say Joey's love of sports reflected his outgoing personality and ability to connect with others. As they continue to mourn his loss, they are urging fans celebrating future victories to do so safely and remain inside their vehicles.

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound. The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition. TPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security.

SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Johnson helped pediatric patSan Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. San Antonio police found a deceased man in an I-10 construction zone near Loop 1604 early Saturday.

An unoccupied vehicle was discovered above the area at the interchange as investigators work to determine what happened.





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