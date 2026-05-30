Vigil held for Oak Cliff explosion victims

Community members gathered Friday evening to honor the lives lost in a gas explosion and support families struggling to process the tragedy.

Hundreds gathered at a vigil near the blast site Friday evening to remember victims and support families navigating unimaginable loss. Hundreds attended a vigil in Oak Cliff to remember the victims whose lives were lost in a deadly gas explosion.

NBC 5’s Meredith Yeomans spoke with the families. One day after an explosion rocked an Oak Cliff neighborhood, community members gathered Friday evening to honor the lives lost and support families struggling to process the tragedy. Hundreds attended a vigil near the blast site, praying for grieving families and remembering victims whose lives left lasting impacts on those around them. Among those remembered was 75-year-old Sylvia Collins, a precinct chair for the Dallas County Democratic Party and longtime community activist.

Collins was scheduled to receive a"Heart of Gold" award on Monday in recognition of her decades of service. Colleagues said her commitment to helping others defined her legacy. Reflecting on one of their final conversations, Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman said Collins expressed her support and care for those around her.

"The last time I talked, she had a very clear message for me about how much she loved me. How much she supported the work that we were doing here and how much she wanted to be involved," said Coleman. Marisol Perez and her 1-year-old son were also killed in the explosion.

"She was a great mom very dedicated. She did everything she could for her kids," said Lopez.

"She hasn’t processed it yet and she’s going to get a lot of help, because one day she’s going to realize what she saw," said Lopez. "There are really no words to describe the pain it just happened so fast. I was texting her literally the night before, and the last time I saw her, she was in all white and that’s how I’m going to remember her," said Lopez.

As the sun set over the neighborhood, those gathered remembered lives defined by service, love and devotion to family — lives that left a lasting impact on the community.

"And I’m just going to miss her so much. I can’t believe she’s gone. I can’t believe it," said Lopez. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.





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