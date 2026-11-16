Vigil for Phoenix traffic victims renews calls for safety action

Families and advocates gathered at West Plaza Park in west Phoenix for World Day of Remembrance, as Smart Growth America ranks Arizona the third-deadliest state for pedestrians.

PHOENIX — Families and advocates lined up shoes Sunday night near a deadly West Phoenix intersection, calling for improvements to pedestrian safety on local roads.

A vigil at West Plaza Park was held near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Valley Urban Action Alliance and Urban Phoenix Project hosted it with Families for Safe Streets. Organizers asked attendees to bring a pair of shoes for someone killed or seriously injured in a traffic incident. Electric candles lit up the gathering after the sun went down.

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Six children have been hit near 43rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue since 2017, killing three of them. Nicole Rodriguez, executive director of Valley Urban Action Alliance, said more children have been killed there than anywhere else in Phoenix. Arizona is the third-deadliest state for pedestrians, according to the 2026 report for nonprofit Smart Growth America’s Dangerous by Design. From 2020 to 2024, the state averaged 3.49 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people each year.

The report counted 1,288 pedestrian deaths in Arizona over those five years, up from 1,000 from 2015 to 2019. Smart Growth America also ranks Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers a large portion of the Phoenix area, as the deadliest in the country for pedestrians. The group counted 243 deaths in the district from 2018 to 2022. Rodriguez said advocates have pushed Phoenix elected officials to prioritize safer streets for years, but the changes are “small and modest.

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” “There really is no dignity in begging, and we’re at that point where, as citizens, we’re begging,” Rodriguez said.

“We’re not asking for much. We just need for them to show up, do their homework, and call upon us where they may need help and support, as we’ve been trying to do for years. ” Rodriguez credited the City of Phoenix with adding high-visibility crosswalks after she filed a citizen petition, but it still doesn’t have enough.

“They are a low-hanging fruit of all the infrastructure changes we can be doing here in Phoenix,” Rodriguez said. “In the grand scheme of things, they’re very affordable and quicker to install. " One pair of shoes at the vigil was just like the ones Chandra Goff’s mother wore when an SUV hit and killed her last year. It happened just five months after a different vehicle hit her father, hospitalizing him.

“I remember a lot of the painful moments of realization that she would never meet my kids,” Goff said. “My grief journey is just beginning, and I’m going to miss my mom every day for the rest of my life. ” Goff said looking closer at traffic studies and data can stop more tragedies like her mother’s.

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“I work in medicine. Just like we have antibiotics that work for certain infections, we have solutions that work for this problem. ” Until more changes are made, Goff wants drivers to think about how they can increase traffic safety on their own.

“If you’re annoyed by a speed limit or stopping for an intersection with a HAWK signal or something like that, remember that there are people who would be dead if those weren’t there in place,” Goff said,"and we will never know whose lives were saved because of those safety interventions in our traffic infrastructure. ” Sunday’s vigil was one of many held around the world for World Day of Remembrance, which falls on the third Sunday of November.

Families for Safe Streets is one of four groups that organize the U.S. observance, with the theme of “Invest in Safety, Not Speed. ”