Fans urge ITV to warn Mariella Frostrup after her comments about AJ Odudu sparked debates on microaggressions and racial stereotypes in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Viewers are demanding that ITV issue a formal warning to Mariella Frostrup following a contentious argument with campmate AJ Odudu during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb. The confrontation, which aired on Sunday night, has ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with many audiences accusing the journalist of utilizing harmful stereotypes and engaging in gaslighting behavior.

Conflict Over Cooking Duties Escalates

The incident originated from a disagreement regarding kitchen responsibilities within the camp. After repeated clashes with AJ, who is 38 years old, camp leader Wayne Rooney intervened to speak with Mariella, who is 64, attempting to defuse the tension between the two women. Mariella, however, maintained her stance, stating she was thrilled that someone had stepped in to handle the cooking.

Also read Belles Berry Defends Mariella Frostrup Amid I'm A Celebrity Kitchen Clash

AJ responded sarcastically to Mariella's comment, noting her lack of visible appreciation for the help. In return, Mariella labeled AJ's reaction as aggressive and dramatic. The remark caused AJ to break down in tears, prompting her to tell the Bush Telegraph that being labeled aggressive is a triggering word, particularly for someone with her background.

Audience Reaction Condemns Language Used

Television audiences expressed shock at the interaction, with many social media users insisting that Mariella was engaging in microaggression. Critics pointed out that the word aggressive carries specific negative connotations when directed at Black women, arguing that it unfairly penalizes normal assertiveness. One viewer described the behavior as vile and bullying, asserting that Mariella was the one displaying aggressive traits.

Advertisement

Another fan highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that Mariella failed to recognize her own conduct while accusing AJ. The consensus among these viewers was that Mariella could not see her wrongs, which represents a significant character flaw and an issue that requires institutional correction from the broadcaster.

Confrontation with Campmates Reveals Deeper Issues

Later scenes showed attempts by both women to make amends, but the dialogue remained tense. When AJ asked Mariella not to call her aggressive again, Mariella replied that AJ would only stop being aggressive if she ceased the behavior herself. AJ questioned if Mariella stood by her initial comment, leading to a confused apology from the journalist who claimed she could not remember the specific actions that prompted her remark.

Mariella then instructed AJ to stop talking so she could finish her apology, a move that viewers interpreted as dismissive and controlling. Critics on X noted that Mariella repeatedly shut down AJ's attempts to explain herself, reinforcing the perception of gaslighting. This dynamic was further complicated by the fact that other campers, including Wayne Rooney and Claire, had defended AJ and insisted they had witnessed no aggressive behavior on her part.

Broader Conversation on Racial Stereotypes

The situation drew praise for Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, who openly asked Leomie Anderson why the word aggressive is triggering for Black women. Leomie explained the difficulty Black women face in such scenarios, stating that they are often painted as aggressive simply for expressing themselves. She emphasized that the term is a harmful stereotype that penalizes normal behavior and makes it harder for individuals like AJ to navigate the situation.

Advertisement

Leomie Anderson added that Mariella's choice of words was inappropriate and incorrect for the context. She felt the label would make it significantly more challenging for AJ to process the incident or feel heard. Many viewers described this exchange as an important and inspiring narrative, highlighting the real-world implications of language used in high-pressure environments like the reality show jungle.