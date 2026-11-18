Whoopi Goldberg has absolutely had it with one particular member of the Trump administration.

“I’m just gonna say it—get his a-- out of there! ” Goldberg said to applause on the show.

“He has gotta go. Impeach him, impeach him, impeach him! ”in which he shared a doctored photo of himself in a tuxedo and bow tie, staring down the camera and aiming a giant carrot-like a gun with the Bond-inspired text, “Food. Real Food.

Also read Trump’s Reaction to Outage Chaos Floors ‘Daily Show’ Host

” The hosts were incensed at the joke’s timing.

“I don’t wanna say it, but I feel like he’s responsible for many people not making it,” Goldberg said of the measles spread in the U.S.“Get him gone, man,” she said as Joy Behar interjected, “The others are still there. They still have two more years. ” Goldberg said Kennedy should be the first to go.

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“Start with this one,” she said, “and then go to Hegseth and then go to the other ones, and get people in these positions who can actually do the damn job! We are tired of this. People are dying. Children are dying.

Stop it. Impeach him. ”Goldberg’s heated take comes amid doctors publicly shaming Kennedy, a proponent of vaccine skepticism, since the massive increase in measles spread. The disease was declared eradicated in 2000 after widespread use of the measles vaccine, until it returned under Kennedy.

“I don’t think it’s an accident that this is happening under the current administration,” Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told, “It is no surprise that the resurgence of measles has coincided with an administration that has inflicted significant damage to our healthcare system while spreading false claims about vaccines. ” Jesse Goodman, a former Chief Scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, shared similar thoughts: “This represents both a national embarrassment and the tip of a dangerous iceberg.

” Kennedy blamed “COVID-era disruptions” for the drop in MMR vaccine usage and pledged to “stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status” in a post on X.*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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