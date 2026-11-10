Vietnamese Musical Hit ‘A Little Dream Of Me’ Set For North American Release Through Reel Citrus

Reel Citrus will release the film theatrically in the U.S. and Canada after it became the highest-grossing musical ever in Vietnam.

‘Somewhere In The South’ Takes Top Award At TCCF Pitching; ‘Reunion Dinner’ Scoops Three PrizesDirected by Chung Chí Công, the film features an 18-track original soundtrack from music producer Phạm Hải Âu and was shot in Kaycee, Trần Doãn Hoàng and Hữu Châu head the cast of the film about a pair of young dreamers who chase music from Hội An and Saigon to Busan and New York.

Veteran actor Hữu Châu plays the hearing impaired father of the female protagonist, which has drawn praise in Vietnam for representation. , the film grossed around $2M in Vietnam, making it the highest-grossing musical ever, in a market where the genre is rare, and the box office is dominated by horror and family drama.

Also read This eclectic restaurant recreates a Vietnamese alleyway inside its dining room

Opening on February 27, 2026, with around 400 screenings, the film benefitted from strong word-of-mouth and within three days was extended to more than 1,200 screenings. It held the number two spot at the box office through its opening week. With four days, the title and theme song were trending on TikTok, YouTube and through Google Search and were generating more than 11,500 social conversations.

The theme song passed 13 million YouTube views and peaked at number two on the IFPI Official Vietnam Singles Chart. The film also became the first Vietnamese release to host sing-along screenings, with eight sold-out sessions drawing more than 1,500 fans. A live soundtrack concert, another first for a Vietnamese film, drew 700 people.

Advertisement

“This is a different kind of Vietnamese film – it’s a full musical, it is joyful, and it is a story about family,” said Reel Citrus founder and executive director Brittany Tran. “Audiences in Vietnam made it a hit by sharing the songs and singing along in theaters. We want to bring that same experience to audiences here.

The Vietnamese title means ‘thank you for staying up with me’, and December is the perfect time to say it with your family in a movie theater. ” The film recently made its North American debut as the opening night film of Viet Film Fest in October.

Việt Lê, Executive Director of the Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association , which presents Viet Film Fest, said: “The film and panel left the audience in joyous tears, and wonder at the close of the event, dreaming of the magical within the mundane. ”Co-CEOs Shade WB Pics In First Earnings Report As Mega-Studio; Streamer News