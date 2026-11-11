Vietnam war veteran fights to stop his wife’s deportation

A Mexican woman is facing possible deportation after she was detained when she showed up for an immigration appointment in the United States.

A Mexican woman was detained after showing up for an immigration appointment in the United States. Now, her husband — a Vietnam War veteran — and their daughter are trying to prevent her deportation.

A family in Encanto is fighting to stop the deportation of a woman who was detained after attending her immigration check-in appointment. Her husband, a Vietnam War veteran, and their daughter are asking authorities to review her case. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20’s Ignacio Dominguez has the story. A Mexican woman is facing possible deportation after she was detained when she showed up for an immigration appointment in the United States.

Also read S.S. United States sinking date moved up due to weather

Blanca went with her husband, Elton Stovell, to attend the scheduled appointment. She was later transferred to a detention center in Calexico, California, where she remains as her immigration case is reviewed. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Blanca was removed from the U.S. three times: once in August 1997 and twice more in April 2000. The agency also says she committed a felony each time she unlawfully reentered the country.

Her family says Blanca returned to the U.S. once after being deported and that, during former President Joe Biden’s administration, she began an immigration process. After several years without any updates on her case, she received a notice to report for an appointment. According to her daughter, Rosalie, Blanca brought documents related to her file and letters of support from veterans and friends.

Advertisement

Elton, who served in the U.S. armed forces and fought in the Vietnam War, has been with Blanca for nearly 30 years. Their daughter says her mother’s absence has changed the family’s routine and that she now also has to help care for her father.

With deportation looming, the family has gathered more than 1,500 signatures on a petition asking that Blanca be allowed to remain in the U.S. In addition, Elton and Rosalie have contacted their members of Congress to ask them to review her case. As they wait for an answer, Elton is considering moving to Mexico to start a new life with his wife if the deportation goes through.