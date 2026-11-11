Michael Dyer served in Vietnam, received three Purple Hearts and spent 40 years teaching in Marana. He reflects on his service ahead of Veterans Day.

MARANA, Ariz. — As the country marks Veterans Day, a local Vietnam War veteran is reflecting on his military service, the sacrifices made in combat and the importance of supporting those who served.

Vietnam veteran with three Purple Hearts reflects on service ahead of Veterans Day Michael Dyer served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He enlisted in the infantry and requested to be sent to Vietnam, where he served with the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta.

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"I enlisted to be in the infantry and requested to go to Vietnam. That was my duty. Ninth Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta. We had a lot of action, a lot, lots of action," Dyer said.

Dyer was wounded in combat and received three Purple Hearts during his military service. He said serving was a family tradition and something he felt responsible for doing.

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"All the men in my family have been in the service and served in all the wars. I felt it was my duty to serve," he said. After returning home, Dyer built a career in education, spending 40 years, most recently teaching in the Marana School District. For Dyer, Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize everyone who has served, regardless of their military role.

"We love and appreciate everybody that served. It takes all of us, no matter what your MOS, no matter what you did. It takes all of us," he said. Dyer said he is proud of his service and encourages current service members to take pride in their work and continue helping others.

He turns 80 on Veterans Day. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE