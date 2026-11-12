Vietnam veteran George Bennett honored with Governor's Veterans Advocate Award

U.S. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs director Verdie Bowen presented the Governor's Veterans Advocate Award of the Year to George Bennett at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, recognizing his efforts in marking unmarked graves and helping rural veterans access healthcare and benefits.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The U.S. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs hosted its Veteran Ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Wednesday. During the ceremony, Verdie Bowen, the director for the Office of Veterans Affairs, presented the Governor’s Veterans Advocate Award of the Year.

This year’s award was presented to Vietnam veteran George Bennett for his ongoing service and commitment to the veteran community.

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“I know it’s a pretty big award from the governor. But I appreciate the acknowledgement,” Bennett said.

“The biggest reward though is having to help those veterans and their families. ” Bowen told Alaska’s News Source that Bennett assisted the department in marking 19 unmarked graves in Cake, Alaska.

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In addition, Bowen said Bennett assisted in bringing services to veterans, especially individuals in rural areas of the state who needed help with filing paperwork for healthcare and other things.

“He trained to become a basic interpreter of that paperwork to help our veterans in the most rural and remote areas in Alaska to gain access to healthcare and benefits,” Bowen said. Bennett encouraged others to listen to veterans’ stories and offer help.

“Once your military service is over with, you have a story to tell. Somebody is going to hear your story. That story, to me, is our way of saying, ‘Thank you for being there for me, but I need your help. ’ Take that veteran’s hand, help them,” Bennett said.

He also acknowledged the people who had helped him, saying, “I didn’t do it alone. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com