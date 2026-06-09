VIDEOS: Trump booed by Madison Square Garden crowd in NBA Finals

President Donald Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, was loudly booed during the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyuntil TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab PlateauPresident Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Trump's plans have forced maximum security at Madison Square Garden. President Donald Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, was loudly booed during the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.game. Heading into Monday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Trump shared that he was excited to watch his beloved New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs. ESPN shared a clip of its telecast showing Trump at the NBA Finals.

Jack Settleman, sports social media influencer and founder of Snapback Sports, shared a first-person view of the Madison Square Garden crowd booing the president.





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