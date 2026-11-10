Videos show critical policing errors in fatal shooting of toddler in Mississippi

A New York Times analysis and review by experts found that the police officer who opened fire, killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley in Senatobia, violated basic policing protocols and his department’s use…

Still image from the body-worn camera of Senatobia police officer Hunter Foster, moments before the fatal shooting of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley in a Walmart parking lot on June 14, 2026.

Audio articles are automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story; however, this audio has not been reviewed for accuracy and may contain errors. A Times analysis and review by experts found that the police officer who opened fire on a vehicle, killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley in Senatobia, violated basic policing protocols and his department’s use-of-force policy.

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Mukta Joshi is an investigative reporter at Mississippi Today and a Local Investigations Fellow with The New York Times, examining law enforcement and the justice system in Mississippi. She attended Columbia Journalism School as a Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism fellow after working as a lawyer and legal researcher in India. Her award-winning reporting has led to a state investigation, a parliamentary question, and recognition by the Global Investigative Journalism Network.

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