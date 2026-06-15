Actor Elliot Page claims that 'healthy masculinity' means 'leaning away' from things that make men want to 'shut down.'

Actor Elliot Page claims that “healthy masculinity” means “leaning away” from things that make men want to “shut down. ”podcast with actress and producer Ilana Glazer to talk about “the societal pressures to conform and discover an authentic, personal sense of masculinity and the deep comfort.

”after “transitioning” to a male, regaled Glazer with a convoluted and rambling description of the “healthy masculinity” the actor claims to have attained “Healthy masculinity to me is,” Page began, “or even just something I’ve felt as, like, transitioning, is like leaning away from whenever there is some sort of impulse or expectation you’ve put on yourself to, like, shut down. Or conform in a way that usually feels like ‘this,’ like I am closing off.

” “I remember kind of being like, ‘Oh, Elliot, talk with your hands a little less, or, you know, maybe in pictures you’re — because ever since transitioning now, I’m like, Johnny, I’m like smiling in those photos. Whereas, I used to be so like, I could barely look at a photo of myself. I was always like, you know, and now,” Page said with a big grin. You know, and we’re doing a photo together, he is very .

” Page continued.

“And I’m, like, having that moment where I’m, live, ‘Oh, should I also not? Should I also be closed off? ” “It’s just like, what the fuck, Elliot? What are you talking about?

Like, Oh, honey, you’re part of the problem. ”The rumor struck many people as an absurd casting decision and brought a backlash against the film. The rumors were later revealed to be incorrect. Though Page does have a role in the film, it is apparently not as famed Greek warrior Achilles.





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