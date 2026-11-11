VIDEO: Suspect pulls knife on King County, WA deputy during arrest

Bodycam video from the King County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of a suspect who pulled a knife on deputies and stabbed one of them in the arm.

Bodycam video from the King County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of a suspect who pulled a knife on deputies and stabbed one of them in the arm.

Daniel McCullough was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with second-degree assault and felony harassment after threatening to kill supermarket employees in Shoreline and stabbing a responding deputy in the arm. Despite prosecutors requesting $75,000 bail due to public safety concerns, bail was set at $25,000, allowing McCullough to be released the following day. McCullough failed to appear for his Nov. 5 arraignment, leading a judge to issue a bench warrant that raises his bail to $150,000 upon capture.

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Bodycam video from the King County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of a suspect who pulled a knife on deputies and stabbed one of them in the arm. King County prosecutors have charged him with second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Shoreline Police deputies responded to a 911 call at Thriftway Market on Ballinger Way NE that McCullough was threatening to slit the throat of a store manager who left a note on his van informing him that he had to move his bus that had been parked there for three or four days. Deputies say he also screamed at another employee, "This is what’s going to happen.

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If he calls 911, I kill him, I kill the police, they kill me, everybody die today!

" Officers spotted him in the parking lot and ordered him to stop, but he refused. As deputies approached, he drew a knife from his sleeve and hit the deputy in the upper arm with the knife. The deputy tackled him to the ground. At his first appearance, prosecutors asked for the defendant’s bail to be set at $75,000.

However, his bail was set at $25,000. In Superior Court charging documents, prosecutors noted they do not believe $25,000 reflects the danger that the defendant poses to the community. McCullough failed to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 5. Judge Nelson Lee issued a bench warrant for his arrest that raises his bail to $150,000 once he is caught.

If you see him, call 911. If you have information on where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers for a reward of up to $1000. You can text a tip through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Ex-soldier sentenced to 70 years for 2023 Beyond Wonderland shooting in WA