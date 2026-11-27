A video shows Lions and Bears fans fighting in the stands at Ford Field during the Thanksgiving Day game. The brawl included punches, an attempted chokehold, and a fan stomping on another before being pulled away.

A chaotic video has surfaced online showing a violent brawl between Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears fans in the stands at Ford Field during the Thanksgiving Day Classic. The altercation occurred while both NFC North rivals were competing for crucial division standings and a coveted victory on the holiday.

The footage, originally posted on Instagram by Metro Detroit News, captures a Detroit Lions fan in an Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey dominating a Chicago Bears supporter. The Lions fan is seen raining punches down on the Bears fan, who is already on his back, despite multiple nearby spectators attempting to intervene and pull the aggressor away.

Also read Lions Make Roster Moves Ahead of Thanksgiving Showdown with Bears

The violence escalated as the Lions fan wrapped his arm around the Bears fan's neck, appearing to attempt a chokehold. The two men eventually fell to the concrete floor but remained locked in the same aggressive position for several seconds before the camera feed cut away.

The situation worsened when a third fan, wearing a black jacket, entered the frame and attempted to stomp on one of the combatants before being forcibly pulled away by other attendees. The video ended abruptly, leaving the final outcome of the scuffle unknown.

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A fellow attendee captured in the background objected to the violence, shouting, Come on man, it's Thanksgiving. The outburst highlighted the stark contrast between the holiday spirit and the aggressive behavior displayed by the small group of individuals involved.

The incident sparked immediate reactions on social media, with many users comparing the scene to the rougher atmosphere of the Pontiac Silverdome era. Comments online expressed dismay that such behavior persisted at Ford Field, which has historically tried to maintain a more controlled and family-friendly environment compared to its predecessor.

Brawls among fans at NFL games remain a recurring and unfortunate theme in professional football. The danger of such altercations was highlighted recently when a Dallas Cowboys fan passed away following a significant fight at AT&T Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed that tragic incident during a weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan. Jones stated he had no record of an incident at the game until he received the information post-event, emphasizing that the organization was looking into the matter.

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Jones clarified that the individual involved reportedly felt unwell during the game, left the stadium, and was subsequently hospitalized. He noted that while they were unaware of any fan altercation at the time, the situation was being reviewed by team officials.

The Ford Field organization has not seen frequent brawls in recent years as they continue to prioritize fan safety and enjoyment. However, the Thanksgiving Day clash serves as a reminder that tensions between bitter rivals like the Lions and Bears can occasionally boil over into physical confrontation.