Video shows woman attacked on NYC subway train in apparent antisemitic hate crime

A New York woman captured on video the moment she says she was assaulted on the C train in Manhattan last weekend.

A New York woman captured on video the moment she says she was assaulted on the C train in Manhattan last weekend. The incident comes on the heels of new data that shows the number of hate crimes in New York City are up nearly 9% compared to the same time last year.

The victim, who asked not to be identified out of fear, said she was riding the C train northbound on Sunday at the Canal Street subway station when she was attacked by the woman seen on video.

"She lunged at me. She choked me twice. She kicked me. She ripped my hair out," the victim said.

"It was a hate crime against the Jewish community. This wouldn't have happened if I wasn't Jewish.

" Police said they arrested 23-year-old Diana Smith in connection to the attack and that she is facing several charges, including hate crime and aggravated harassment. The victim told CBS News New York she's traumatized and added only two witnesses briefly stepped in to help.

"It was shocking that bystanders ... just no one doing anything, and to the point where I was beaten to the ground," the victim said. "People are much stronger as a community. "On Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that during the first five months of the year murders, shootings incidents, and shooting victims"Antisemitism has now moved from just words to actual violence," said Lisa Katz, chief government affairs officer at Combat Antisemitism Movement, an organization combating Jewish hate.

"We have tracked 193 incidents of antisemitism in New York City this year through May 31 and that equates to more than one per day. "Man accused in deadly MARTA train stabbing now facing federal chargesMan assaulted by teens in Downtown Pittsburgh 7-Eleven speaks out:"I don't want this to happen to anyone else"





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NYPD Antisemitism New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Like the Ninja Turtles': New video shows group enter NYC sewer via manhole in QueensPolice say not to worry about it. But it has people talking.

Read more »

New York State Bar Association’s new president to focus on AI programming, family court tweaksTaa Grays is taking over as the New York State Bar Association’s president at a moment of uncertainty and opportunity.

Read more »

Belmont Park Reimagined: A New Era for New York Horse RacingAn inside look at the newly reconstructed Belmont Park ahead of its soft opening on September 18, featuring modern amenities, expanded paddock, and year-round racing.

Read more »

Tribeca Festival at 25: NYC festival celebrates music, Broadway and New York storiesThe 25th edition of the film and media festival opens on Wednesday, showcasing more than 100 world premiere documentaries and narrative features, as well as short films, live music, podcasts and conversations with leading entertainment figures.

Read more »