Video shows woman assaulted outside Akron bar; police looking for suspect

Akron Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman wanted in connection with an assault after detectives recently shared a new video on Facebook.

AKRON , Ohio — If you were at a bar, formerly called the Lucky Corner, on the night of April 5, Akron Police are asking for you to help them find a woman wanted in connection with an assault after detectives recently shared a new video on Facebook.

“I don’t imagine beating up a random person on the side of the road. Like that’s somebody’s child,” said Cristyl Fox, the woman who was assaulted at the Akron bar. Before 23-year-old Fox ended up with bruises, a black eye, and a swollen face, she said she went out to have a fun night with friends on April 5.

Then she said she got involved in an altercation that quickly escalated.

“I was assaulted through my car window. In the midst of all this, obviously, I’m trying to roll up the window, lock the car doors and stuff like that, but of course it doesn’t work out for me, and I end up unlocking the car, rolling down the back window,” said Fox.

As Fox was in the middle of a dispute with friends, she said she realized all of her belongings were in the middle of the street at the Lucky Corner, which is now called the G-String on West Waterloo Road in Akron.

“When I was in the street collecting my belongings, I was struck by two other people,” said Fox. In the video, Fox is sitting on the ground when a woman in gray runs up and starts attacking Fox. Shortly after, another woman comes up and starts assaulting her, too.

“I’m being recorded. Nobody’s helping me,” said Fox.

“I didn’t know two of those women. ” Eventually, Fox was able to call her mom, Theresa, who told News 5 she was shocked when she saw her daughter.

“It was awful. I mean, a mom should never have to see that, and that should never happen to somebody’s child,” said Theresa.

“People need to learn how to keep their hands to themselves and learn a better way to settle disputes. ” Fox said one of the women has been identified. But Lt. Michael Murphy said detectives need the community’s help to find the other woman who is seen wearing a black tank top, light-colored shorts and white shoes, with her hair pulled back on top of her head.

“As soon as we’re able to identify that person, we’ll work with the prosecutor’s office to see what charges we will bring forward,” said Murphy. Besides some minor jaw pain, Fox is doing better physically. Still, Fox said she’s shaken up. That’s why she and her mom are calling for justice, especially after they said their brand-new 2026 Kia Seltos was left with about $3,500 in damage.

“Who’s to say I couldn’t have died? And who’s to say they don’t go do it again? Who’s to say they won’t come back for retaliation. You never know,” said Fox.

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