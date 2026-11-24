Video shows an autonomous Waymo vehicle cross crime scene tape into a blocked Phoenix intersection Friday night before support remotely guided it out.

Video shows a driverless Waymo enter a blocked Phoenix crash scene Friday night, prompting an officer to call Waymo support to remotely guide it out.

FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports. Video shows a driverless Waymo vehicle crossing through police tape into an active crash scene near 17th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Phoenix on Friday night. A police officer walked up to the stuck vehicle and called Waymo support, which remotely guided the car out of the blocked intersection. The incident occurred days after Waymo temporarily suspended driverless taxi rides on freeways in Phoenix and nationwide following traffic incidents in California.

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New video shows a driverless Waymo car cross through police tape at an active crash scene in Phoenix, just days after the company Residents are still going to be able to take Waymos around on Phoenix streets, just not on the freeways for now. Waymo made that decision a few days before Friday’s incident, when a Waymo drove into a blocked-off police investigation.

The video shows an autonomous Waymo driving into an active police scene near 17th Avenue and Glendale Avenue on Friday night. Phoenix police were investigating a crash that left two people with serious injuries.

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"For something so seemingly so straightforward as construction and police zones not being adhered to, is a little bit disappointing," said Jonathan Handel, a technology attorney. Handel has testified in front of California officials about autonomous vehicles. He says there needs to be more safety research done by third parties.

"We have to think that when Waymo tells us, ‘Oh, these vehicles are already safer than human drivers,’ we’re not getting the whole story," Handel said. In this latest situation on Friday night, the Waymo drove through the crime scene tape and got stuck in the intersection. An officer walked up to the car and called Waymo support, who remotely guided the car out of the scene.

"There really need to be enforceable safety rules, and it’s only in the last year or so that California and Waymo worked out protocols for police when they stop a Waymo vehicle," Handel said. Last week, Waymo temporarily suspended driverless taxis on freeways in Phoenix and nationwide. The decision follows other traffic incidents in California, including one where a Waymo drove through a construction zone.

Following a nationwide freeway suspension, a driverless Waymo crossed police tape in Phoenix, prompting safety calls from a technology attorney and riders. Despite the recent incidents, some Phoenix residents say they are still comfortable taking a Waymo.

"I usually feel safe. I mean, I’ve never been in a Waymo and been like I’m maybe going to die or something," said Bryan Ross, who uses Waymos.

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"Knowing who is actually in control of the car rather than just the robot or the GPS system…I think that would be more beneficial," said Sayg Morton, who uses Waymos. "Further development in their ability to react to things. I have seen videos of them not reacting to EMS," said Arianne Terrones, who uses Waymos.

"It just looks really unsafe, and it freaked me out," said Cassie Riley, who does not take Waymos. Following a nationwide freeway suspension, a driverless Waymo crossed police tape in Phoenix, prompting safety calls from a technology attorney and riders. The company said an unoccupied Waymo vehicle encountered a Phoenix Police Department Tahoe on Nov. 20 while attempting to turn right at North 19th and West Glendale avenues.

While the autonomous vehicle was stopped, an officer strung yellow police tape from a traffic pole to the patrol SUV's rear bumper. The tape eventually detached from the bumper and fell to the pavement in front of the Waymo, prompting the car to inch forward. The officer stepped in front of the vehicle and signaled for it to stop, and the Waymo complied.

After the officer contacted Waymo driver support, the vehicle backed up, rerouted to head north on 19th Avenue and left the area. Waymo temporarily suspends driverless freeway rides in all markets Waymo is hitting the brakes on driverless freeway rides nationwide after two traffic incidents prompted California regulators to step in. Here's what to know.

Information in this report was gathered from video of the incident; Phoenix police; Jonathan Handel, technology attorney; Bryan Ross, Waymo rider; Sayg Morton, Waymo rider; Arianne Terrones, Waymo rider; Cassie Riley, Phoenix resident who does not take Waymos; and statements from Waymo.