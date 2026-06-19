Video Shows Russian Missile Accidentally Striking Moscow Oil Refinery During Drone Attack

New footage reveals a Russian air-defence missile accidentally hitting a Moscow oil refinery, while troops fire from a highway as Ukrainian drones attack the capital.

Newly surfaced footage appears to show a Russia n air-defence missile accidentally striking an oil refinery in Moscow, while another video captures Russia n troops firing man-portable air-defence systems from a busy highway as traffic continues to pass.

The videos emerged after Moscow was hit by a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday, shrouding the capital in toxic smoke and causing chaos across the city. Scores of drones targeted Moscow, hitting its oil refinery for the second time this week. One video shared on social media shows two soldiers operating MANPADS from the middle of a Moscow motorway, firing into the air as cars and civilians rush by.

The soldiers attempt to intercept Ukrainian drones, but the footage highlights the perilous situation for civilians. In a separate incident, a Chinese tourist reportedly captured footage on the Douyin platform of a missile intercept attempt against a Ukrainian drone heading for the Kapotnya refinery. The missile misses its target and strikes a fuel tank, blowing its lid into the air and igniting a huge fire.

According to an open-source intelligence analysis by Russian media outlet ASTRA, the missile's contrail allowed analysts to track its trajectory, indicating the missile was fired from the northeast, likely by a Pantsir anti-aircraft system. The explosion occurred immediately upon impact with the storage facility. Thursday's offensive was Ukraine's largest drone attack on Moscow in years, sparking fires across the Russian capital and forcing evacuations at Sheremetyevo, the country's busiest airport.

Russia's state-controlled media briefly mentioned the attack, while pro-Kremlin newspapers praised air defences but stressed the need to strengthen the capital's protective shield. Moscow residents reported black rain falling from the sky, though city authorities denied this. Dramatic footage showed large columns of black smoke rising over Moscow's skyline, with drones buzzing overhead. Bystanders screamed as explosions rang out and rockets flew overhead, with smoke pouring from an apartment block.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian oil refineries to undermine Moscow's war funding, as diplomatic talks remain stalled. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defences were repelling a large-scale attack and reported that several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery. The refinery produces over a third of the region's fuel and was last attacked on Tuesday. Sobyanin later stated that the fire was largely contained.

The Russian defence ministry reported intercepting over 500 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 180 shot down on approach to Moscow. The attack was the largest on Moscow in at least two years, according to state news agency TASS. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded by saying that Russia started the war and asked when Putin plans to end it





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