Video shows parking lots become lakes as heavy rain moves through NW Houston

Heavy rainfall turned parking lots into lakes in Northwest Houston Friday.

Video shared to Click2Pins captured the moment a police officer helped get a stranded motorist out of their car in a parking lot of a shopping center near 43rd Street and Oak Forest.

West 43rd and Oak Forest Heights. Trying to get home to Cypress. Yes made it home waited it out ate lunch. But other people were not as lucky.

Turn around don't drown. Parts of Northwest Houston were under a Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain moved through the area Friday. That warning has since expired. Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up.

He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing. Houston Heights! Questions for your councilman? Man sneaks onto Houston United flight with fake boarding passMeet Nicole Nielson: KPRC 2's reporter dedicated to The Heights in HoustonWhat are these bare-chested guys doing at Astros games?

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