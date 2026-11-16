Video shows moment hero NYPD cops rescue woman in angel wings from subway tracks

Two NYPD detectives rescued an unconscious 24-year-old woman after she fell onto lower Manhattan subway tracks just minutes before a train arrived.

Two hero NYPD detectives rescued a woman in an angel costume who fell onto the subway tracks at a lower Manhattan subway station in the wee hours after Halloween, video shared exclusively with The Post shows.

Detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi were working an overtime tour in the Chambers Street station when the 24-year-old woman plummeted from the platform in what cops called an accidental fall just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1. Detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi respond after a woman fell onto subway tracks in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, 2026.

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“We heard someone yelling that somebody had fallen onto the subway tracks,” Devine, 36, recalled of the incident at the No. 1/2/3 subway station. Devine can be heard in the video asking his partner for a flashlight because he thought it could help them alert any oncoming train operators.

“At that point, we ran over and I observed a female lying unconscious on the railbed,” Devine recalled. “She was totally unconscious and I jumped down onto the tracks. ”The detectives were working overtime when they jumped onto the 1/2/3 train tracks at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan.

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“I couldn’t believe how high the platform was because that’s the first time I’ve been down there,” Devine said. “It’s very deceiving. ”Devine, who joined the force in 2012, checked the young woman to see if she was conscious.

Both detectives also heard an announcement that a train was arriving, but they weren’t sure if it was for the downtown local No. 1 track, where the fallen angel lay unconscious, or the express tracks on the other side of the platform.

“I remember seeing lights at the end of the tunnel,” said Stracuzzi, 42, who wasn’t sure if he was seeing the glare of an oncoming train. “I’m like, ‘Oh boy . . . we gotta kind of move a little quickly here,’” said the detective, who joined the department in 2011.

“You kind of get tunnel vision. ”“At that point, I went under the arms and Detective Stracuzzi grabbed the legs and we hoisted her onto the subway platform,” Devine said. The detectives both heard announcements for incoming trains but were able to get off the tracks before one arrived about two minutes later, they said. Two minutes later, a train barreled into the station — but it was on the express track across the platform.

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“That’s not an everyday occurrence for us, as far as having someone fall onto the subway tracks,” said Devine. A good Samaritan helped them walk the woman up the stairs and they drove her to the hospital, the officers said. Stracuzzi, who has two daughters, ages 4 and 7, said his oldest will be excited to see the video of him working to save an angel.

“I’m just thankful we were there to help her,” said Stracuzzi. “Who knows what could have happened if we weren’t there? ”“Detectives Stracuzzi and Devine’s heroic actions say everything about the men and women who carry the gold shield,” DEA President Scott Munro said.

“They prove exactly why they’re called the greatest detectives in the world and this union is proud to represent them. ”“You see those wings on the track from the woman’s costume and can’t help wondering if an angel was looking out for all of them,” the source said. Detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi respond after a woman fell onto subway tracks in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, 2026.

The detectives were working overtime when they jumped onto the 1/2/3 train tracks at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan. The detectives both heard announcements for incoming trains but were able to get off the tracks before one arrived about two minutes later, they said. A good Samaritan helped them walk the woman up the stairs and they drove her to the hospital, the officers said.