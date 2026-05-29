Video shows mom's emotional reunion with sons taken in AMBER Alert case

A new video shared on social media shows the emotional reunion between a mother and her two young children

SAN FELIPE, MEXICO — A new video shared on social media shows the emotional reunion between a mother and her two young children, both of whom were the subjects of a Utah AMBER Alert after allegedly being taken by their father.

In the video posted by Lizzie Tomich, she is seen walking towards a building courtyard in San Felipe, Mexico, where her boys were found, before asking,"Can I run?

" Tomich then runs towards 22-month-old Will and 10-month-old Wesley, picking both up at the same time and sharing a hug. "Words can’t even begin to describe…. ," Tomich wrote on the post. The children were found with their father, Dane Richman, in Mexico on Tuesday, two days after the AMBER Alert was issued.

Richman had previously failed to show up for a custody exchange in Saratoga Springs and had not responded to Tomich's calls or text messages. Months before AMBER Alert, mother shared concerns over Richman's behavior in court: Months before AMBER Alert, mother shared concerns over Richman's behavior in court Because of Richman's recent erratic behavior over alleged financial difficulties, including quitting his job and selling his possessions, Will and Wesley were considered to be in danger.

After being located in San Felipe, Richman was taken into custody and faces 2 charges of custodial interference. A later post on Instagram showed Tomich and the boys back in Washington state, where she lives. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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