Immigration agents are seen wheeling a man to a gray SUV, putting him inside and then driving away to the detention center in downtown Los Angeles.

Immigration agents are seen wheeling a man to a gray SUV, putting him inside and then driving away to the detention center in downtown Los Angeles.

Video shows protesters clashing with police outside Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Monday night as what police say are immigration agents appear to take a man in a wheelchair into their custody. The video from around 8 p.m. shows a line of Burbank police officers standing between protesters and the entrance to the hospital. Details about what led up to the confrontation were not immediately available.

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Moments later, a group of what Burbank police say are immigration agents come out of the hospital, with one of them pushing a man in a wheelchair. The Burbank officers are seen linking arms and blocking the protesters from the agents. At one point, there is pushing and shoving between officers and some of the protesters.

Then, an agent wearing a face mask is seen reaching for a man's camera before appearing to spray something into his face. The video shows the immigration agents wheeling the man to a gray SUV, putting him inside and then driving away to the detention center. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

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Burbank police say they were called by the hospital because the protesters were blocking ambulance access to the property and that they did not make any arrests.

"We've been trying to do our best to show up where ICE is and to counterprotest," a man who wished only to be identified as Toby told NBC Los Angeles. "And we always do it peacefully. But we can't handle this happening, not only in our state and in our cities anymore, but in this country. "