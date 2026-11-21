Video captured outside the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station shows ICE agents shattering a vehicle window and deploying pepper spray on protesters and bystanders while taking a man into custody Friday morning.

Cellphone video captured outside the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday morning shows federal ICE agents smashing a vehicle's window, shoving and pepper-spraying protesters, and taking a man into custody.

Cellphone video captured outside the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday morning shows federal ICE agents smashing a vehicle's window, shoving and pepper-spraying protesters, and taking a man into custody. Witnesses say the man had just been released from custody and asked a young couple in the parking lot for a ride home.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated its deputies were not involved, did not coordinate with ICE, and were not notified before the federal operation took place in the public parking lot. Sheriff’s Station Friday morning shows federal agents smashing a vehicle’s windows, shoving and pepper-spraying protesters, and taking a man into custody. The confrontation unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. in the station’s parking lot, drawing protesters who recorded the encounter and questioned the agents’ actions.

Activist Ashley Calkins, with the Vote Up Advocacy Coalition, was among those documenting the incident. According to activists who witnessed the incident, the man ICE agents were pursuing had been released from custody shortly before the confrontation. They say he approached a young couple in the parking lot and asked for a ride home. The couple agreed to help him.

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Their vehicle soon became the center of the confrontation. Cellphone video shows protesters shouting at agents, repeatedly telling them they did not have a warrant as an agent smashed the vehicle's window. Shattered glass can be seen on the ground.

"At no point did any of the protesters instigate violence, but at every point, the ICE agents chose it," she said. Video also captures an agent approaching a protester who was holding a cellphone. The protester does not appear to be blocking the agents when the officer shoves him and sprays him with what appears to be pepper spray. Calkins can be heard yelling, "He did nothing to you!

What are you doing?

" The confrontation also affected the couple who had offered the man a ride. Video shows the woman standing near her vehicle questioning why an agent sprayed her.

"He sprayed me! Why did he spray me?

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" she can be heard saying. Her husband was also pepper-sprayed as he tried to get to his wife. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said its personnel were not involved in the federal immigration enforcement operation. In a statement attributed to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the department said ICE agents did not notify station personnel before making the arrests and did not use any secured facilities connected to the station to stage or initiate the operation.

The department also said it did not notify ICE about the individuals’ impending release from custody and did not coordinate any transfer into federal custody. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the arrests happened in a public area, after the individuals had been released from custody and outside any Sheriff’s Department facility.

The department noted that federal immigration officials, like members of the public, have the right to access public areas of sensitive locations, as long as they do not disrupt county operations. The sheriff’s department emphasized that it does not participate in civil immigration enforcement and does not ask people about their immigration status when responding to calls for service. It also acknowledged that immigration enforcement can create fear and uncertainty in the community, adding that everyone should be treated humanely.

FOX 11 contacted the Department of Homeland Security seeking more information about the arrest, the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Information for this story came from video shared with FOX 11 and an interview was conducted with Ashley Calkins. A statement also came from the sheriff's department.