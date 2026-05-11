Video shows rescue of hiker who fell hundreds of feet on Utah's Mount Timpanogos

Utah authorities released video of a high-altitude rescue after a female hiker fell hundreds of feet from Mount Timpanogos on Oct. 26 and landed on a narrow cliff ledge. The hiker is recovering well from her injuries.

Utah authorities have released dramatic video footage capturing a high-altitude rescue after a hiker plummeted hundreds of feet from the summit of Mount Timpanogos last month.

The female hiker was navigating a trail on Oct. 26 when she fell, sliding down the 11,700-foot peak before coming to a stop on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Our Search and Rescue pilot was able to spot the hiker from our airplane as we began to deploy SAR team members to the mountain, the agency shared in a social media update Wednesday.

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Rescue Video Shows Helicopter Hoist

The newly released video captured the steep descent where the hiker lost her footing and the moments a rescue helicopter hovered overhead to hoist her to safety. Officials confirmed Tuesday that she was making steady progress. We have heard that the hiker is recovering well from her injuries, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery, the sheriff's office said. Thank you to all those agencies that rushed to the rescue.

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This incident is a stark reminder of how fast a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation. Located about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City, Mount Timpanogos features 17.4 miles of trails accessible via the Aspen Grove and Timpooneke trailheads, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A photo released by the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows the female hiker after she fell and slid down the 11,700-foot peak, coming to rest on a narrow cliff ledge.

The rescue operation involved multiple agencies that rushed to the mountain after the hiker was spotted from the air. The video shows the challenging conditions faced by rescue teams as they worked to reach the stranded hiker. According to the sheriff's office, the hiker was navigating a trail on the mountain when she lost her footing and fell. She slid hundreds of feet down the peak before stopping on the ledge.

Hiker Recovering Well From Injuries

The dramatic footage captures the moment a rescue helicopter hovered overhead to hoist her to safety. The sheriff's office said the hiker is recovering well from her injuries. The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation, according to the sheriff's office. The agency thanked all the agencies that rushed to the rescue.

Mount Timpanogos is located about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City and features 17.4 miles of trails accessible via the Aspen Grove and Timpooneke trailheads, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The rescue video was released by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, showing the steep descent where the hiker lost her footing and the moments a rescue helicopter hovered overhead to hoist her to safety. Officials confirmed Tuesday that the hiker was making steady progress in her recovery.

The sheriff's office said they had heard the hiker is recovering well from her injuries and wished her a full and speedy recovery. The incident is a stark reminder of how fast a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation, the sheriff's office said. Thank you to all those agencies that rushed to the rescue.

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Search And Rescue Spotted Hiker

The hiker was navigating a trail on Oct. 26 when she fell, sliding down the 11,700-foot peak before coming to a stop on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. The newly released video captured the steep descent where the hiker lost her footing and the moments a rescue helicopter hovered overhead to hoist her to safety.

Our Search and Rescue pilot was able to spot the hiker from our airplane as we began to deploy SAR team members to the mountain, the agency shared in a social media update Wednesday. The female hiker was navigating a trail on Oct. 26 when she fell, sliding down the 11,700-foot peak before coming to a stop on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Officials confirmed Tuesday that she was making steady progress.

Sheriff Thanks Agencies For Rescue

We have heard that the hiker is recovering well from her injuries, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery, the sheriff's office said. Thank you to all those agencies that rushed to the rescue. This incident is a stark reminder of how fast a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation.

Located about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City, Mount Timpanogos features 17.4 miles of trails accessible via the Aspen Grove and Timpooneke trailheads, according to the US Forest Service.