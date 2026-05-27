Video shows Elk Grove Village homeowner scaring off Camaro burglars

Surveillance video captured two people breaking into a Camaro in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village early Wednesday morning before the homeowner scared them away.

until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County , Kane County, Northern Cook County , Eastern Will County, Central Cook County , Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake CountySurveillance video captured two people breaking into a Camaro in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village early Wednesday morning before the homeowner scared them away.

Elk Grove Village police responded to an attempted car burglary Wednesday on Wildwood Road. A suburban Chicago homeowner says two people broke into his Camaro early Wednesday morning, but fled after he confronted them. Police in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village said officers responded at 4:52 a.m. to a disturbance in the 200 block of Wildwood Road after a caller reported someone broke into a car parked in their driveway.

When officers arrived, they learned the homeowner had scared off the suspects by banging on a window from inside the house. Surveillance video shared by the homeowner appears to show two people wearing hoodies walking toward the Camaro, breaking the window and then running away on foot after being confronted. The homeowner said he believes vehicle thefts and break-ins have increased in Elk Grove Village, especially involving Camaros.

He pointed to recent thefts from a dealership showroom at 175 North Arlington Heights Road and said one of his neighbors had their vehicle repeatedly targeted before it was eventually stolen from the driveway. Police said they are looking into whether the Wednesday morning incident reflects a broader increase in burglary activity in Elk Grove Village.





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