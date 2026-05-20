Video Shows Car Running Red Light Near a Prominent Jewish Area

CCTV footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz speeding past a group of women and young children near a prominent Jewish area of Salford. The incident took place outside a group of Kosher food shops and involved a pair of women and three children crossing the road.

This is the moment a car appears to drive directly at women and children crossing the road at a red light in Britain's second-largest Jewish community - in what locals have called a deliberate and targeted attempt at intimidation.

CCTV footage shows the white Mercedes-Benz park around 50 metres before a set of traffic lights on Leicester Road in Salford as a pair of women accompanying three children prepare to cross. When the light turns red, the car rapidly accelerates from a standing start towards the lights, reaching the crossing just a few seconds later as the group steps into the road.

While the footage has no sound, one of the women appears to have been alerted to the white saloon's revving engine and rapidly turns on the spot to herd the children back to the kerb. They run back as the Mercedes flies by leaving only a few feet of space - ignoring the red light altogether. The incident took place at 10am on Tuesday on Leicester Road at the heart of the Broughton area.

It is home to one of the UK's biggest Haredi Orthodox Jewish communities, and the incident took place directly outside a group of Kosher food shops. Among the shocked eyewitnesses were what appeared to be members of the Orthodox Jewish community dressed in traditional garb





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