Video shows bicyclist wanted for striking woman in Philadelphia's Chinatown

Philadelphia police are trying to identify a bicyclist wanted for striking a 60-year-old woman in the face.

Philadelphia police have turned to the public for help in finding a man seen on camera striking a woman in the face in broad daylight last week in Chinatown.

Action News obtained new video that shows a man on a bicycle knocking a woman to the ground on Race Street in Chinatown. The victim was seen on video trying to get out of the way as he was sipping a drink. The man is seen putting his arm out and knocking the 60-year-old victim to the ground.

Also read Studio Visit: The Unassuming Chinatown Space Where Zane Li Has Built an Award-Winning Brand

"She's a woman, you're a man, you know what I mean," said Chinatown resident Ken Chan. "You get assaulted for what reason? " said Maria Santiago. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect right before the assault, asking for the public's help to locate him.

Another video shows first responders outside the restaurant before medics took the victim to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her face. Santiago works at a condo building nearby and says delivery bikes are a normal part of Chinatown's congested sidewalks, but news of violence raises concerns. In the video, police pointed out the pink beanie the suspect was wearing, red Nike sneakers, and an orange Grubhub food delivery bag.

Advertisement

"The safety and well-being of our customers, delivery partners and the communities we serve are incredibly important to us. We take allegations of violence very seriously and are actively looking into this matter. Our thoughts are with the person affected by this incident.

"Chan said he's lived in Chinatown for 45 years and is shocked by this assault in broad daylight. Police said the victim was treated for pain and swelling to her face after being hit.