Videos of the incident obtained by CBS News Bay Area also show the alleged ICE agents pushing a woman standing in front of an unmarked federal vehicle.

Chaos unfolded in Oakland on Sunday, when armed federal agents who witnesses allege were working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two people near 87th Avenue and E Street.

Witness videos of the incident obtained by CBS News Bay Area also show the alleged ICE agents pushing a woman standing in front of an unmarked federal vehicle. She shared surveillance video footage showing the moments a foot chase occurred. CBS News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment. While they did not address the incident, a spokesperson sent this statement below.

Also read East Oakland Church Hosts Christmas in November Event to Support Community

"For operational security and the safety of our officers, ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations. " USF Law & Migration Studies Professor Bill Hing called the actions shown in the video"unprovoked and unnecessary and unjustified" in his opinion. "Calmly go execute the warrant. They don't have to come in there with several vehicles, drive on sidewalks, use tear gas," he said.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee responded on social media, writing in part,"ICE is not wanted in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department does not cooperate with ICE, and I am profoundly grateful to our residents for standing together to protect their neighbors.

Advertisement

" Jeffrey Harp, a retired assistant special-agent-in-charge with FBI San Francisco, said local police should be involved in operations like these. "They likely had a warrant for this person, either an immigration warrant or federal arrest warrant," Harp said. "They had reason to believe they were detaining matched the identity of that. When you start having a crowd gather, it becomes dangerous for law enforcement.

It also becomes dangerous for the crowd. And it's unfortunate that we don't have the cooperation of the local police to control some of this because things can get out of control.

""The ambulance had to come and take her to the hospital because she was really hurt," Alexander Newman, who lives nearby, said. SUV submerges in Clarkston Mill Pond with 75-year-old trapped inside