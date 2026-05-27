VIDEO: Shelton man arrested after allegedly speeding off from DUI stop at 100 mph

Minutes after being stopped on suspicion of drunk driving, a Shelton man allegedly sped away from a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Minutes after being stopped on suspicion of drunk driving, a Shelton man allegedly sped away from a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy. When the man took off, the deputy made the decision to terminate the short pursuit, citing concerns for public safety as the vehicle accelerated past 100 miles per hour, potentially endangering other motorists.

Despite the driver’s escape, deputies said his identification, including his home address, was still in law enforcement’s possession. Shelton restaurant employee arrested after $6K burglary, barricaded himself in his garage with firearmsBellevue has already seen more catalytic converter thefts in 2026 than all of last year Several hours later, deputies went to that location. They saw the car the deputy had stopped and found the man at home.

The 32-year-old man from Shelton was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving under the influence, and reckless driving. Minutes after being stopped on suspicion of drunk driving, a Shelton man allegedly sped away from a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Shelton restaurant employee arrested after $6K burglary, barricaded himself in his garage with firearms A male suspect was arrestedTuesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Shelton restaurant and barricaded himself inside his home with thousands of stolen cash. A father and his adult son were enjoying a day at a Kent park last weekend when a stranger punched the father in the face.

There have been more catalytic converter thefts in Bellevue through the first five months of this year than all of 2025. WA man charged with sexually assaulting wheelchair-bound woman he met on Tinder A Washington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a handicapped woman he met on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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