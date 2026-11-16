VIDEO: Scary moments 3 surfers were rescued from rough waves off Santa Cruz

Three surfers were pulled from the intense swells in Santa Cruz by a rescuer on a jet ski, but things got scary when they got hit by a wave that overturned the jet ski and sent them flying back into the water.

Monday, November 16, 2026 7:25PM Three surfers were pulled from the intense swells in Santa Cruz by a rescuer on a jet ski, but things got scary when they got hit by a wave that overturned the jet ski and sent them flying back into the water.

Three surfers were rescued Saturday near Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz during a challenging operation complicated by high tides, kelp and swells, according to Santa Cruz fire officials. A fire department rescuer on a jet ski pulled the three surfers from the water Saturday off the coast near Pleasure Point. Santa Cruz fire officials said kelp and swells made the rescue effort more difficult.

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Witness Paige Gordon described a dramatic moment during the rescue when they all got knocked off the jet ski. The rescuer recovered after the jet ski overturned and completed the rescue operation.

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"Unfortunately, a big wave barrelled into them, and it threw the jet ski over and everyone went flying," Gordon said. "And then everyone started screaming. I started crying; it's hard to watch something like that, especially when you see someone like a first responder trying to help people. And I don't know how jet skis work so I didn't know if it was gonna sink or what was happening.

But luckily the guy got it back over. I've never seen something like that in real life, what a professional. "