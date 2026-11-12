Video released of parent assaulting Montana referee at youth basketball tournament

New video shows the moments a youth basketball tournament turned chaotic when a parent assaulted a referee in Montana.

ANACONDA — Video of an assault by a parent who assaulted a Montana referee in December 2025 has been released. In the video provided by Bill Foley, Shawn Wetzel can be seen trying to fend off Cassie Congdon during the annual Santa Slammer tournament in Anaconda, Montana.

Congdon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Deer Lodge County Justice Court on Sept. 10, 2026. Earlier this year, Kalispell Public Schools accepted the resignation of Congdon, who was the Flathead High School girls soccer head coach.

Also read This New Video Podcast Is “Fashion Police” for the Digital Age

This came after an internal investigation by the school regarding the incident in a youth basketball tournament WATCH: Another video angle shows a parent assaulting a Butte referee at a youth basketball tournament Another video angle shows a parent assaulting a Butte referee at a youth basketball tournament Wetzel, son of late Montana basketball legend Don Wetzel, said Congdon hit and attempted to kick him before spitting on him.

"She hops the rail and swings at me, and so I just put my hand out and kind of just put it on her head to keep her at bay, and that's when all hell broke loose. God, it was wild," Wetzel said. RELATED STORY | Olympic soccer gets off to violent and chaotic start as Morocco fans rush the field vs Argentina She just kept hitting, swinging; she took a few swings there.

Advertisement

She tried kicking me a few times, and when she swung, tried kicking, and missed. She kinda lost her balance, but when she spit on me... that was the worst part," Wetzel said. Using his 6-foot-8 height and long arms, Wetzel was able to distance himself from the attacker. He wiped the spit off with his sleeve and returned to the court to finish officiating the game.

Wetzel's life has revolved around basketball since childhood. His father, Don Wetzel, was a Montana basketball legend and Blackfeet Nation member who cofounded the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. Shawn has spent his life playing, coaching, and refereeing basketball. He said he has never experienced anything like the December incident.

This article was written by the Scripps News Group station in Missoula.