A 'disruptive' passenger forced an American Airlines flight headed for Chicago to divert to Phoenix Wednesday morning as video from the plane showed fellow travelers and flight attendants restraining him mid-flight.

According to the airline, flight 1494 from San Diego to Chicago was forced to land in Arizona"due to a disruptive customer.

"A “disruptive” passenger forced an American Airlines flight headed for Chicago to divert to Phoenix Wednesday morning as video from the plane showed fellow travelers and flight attendants restraining him mid-flight. A"disruptive" passenger forced an American Airlines flight headed for Chicago to divert to Phoenix Wednesday morning as video from the plane showed fellow travelers and flight attendants restraining him mid-flight.

Also read American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor, passenger detained

According to the airline, flight 1494 from San Diego to Chicago was forced to land in Arizona"due to a disruptive customer.

"Phoenix police said the situation unfolded around 1 a.m.. when a man left his assigned seat and"moved to the front of the aircraft, where he repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to tamper with an aircraft exit door. " "Crew members and passengers restrained the individual until the aircraft landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport," the department said.

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Numerous videos showed the moment multiple passengers and flight attendants worked to stop the man at the front of the plane and hold him until landing.

"It was a half hour, 40 minutes into the flight. We were in emergency exit row right behind first class and at some point there was a guy who he sort of like found his way into the emergency exit row, standing sort of uncomfortably close to where I was sitting and just kind of standing there," passenger Josh Flanders, who is from Chicago and was returning home for Thanksgiving, said.

Flanders a flight attendant told the man he could use the bathroom in first class if needed and he left the emergency exit row.

"Then about 10 minutes later, we start hearing like yelling and screaming, and all of a sudden, people - like four guys, five guys - are running up from first class and from the first part of coach. And the one of the flight attendants is coming down the aisle calling everyone to get out of the way with a cart to block the aisle," he said.

"These guys all grab him, and at this point, I don't know what's going on. He's subdued. It takes ... these guys about five to 10 minutes to subdue this guy. He was really big and very unruly.

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" Police met the aircraft upon landing and the flight then continued to Chicago. The arrested passenger suffered a"minor injury" during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance and understanding," American Airlines said in a statement. The FAA noted that airlines have reported more than 1,500 unruly passenger incidents so far in 2026.

"The FAA investigates all passenger-disturbance incidents that airlines report. The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crewmembers, and can propose civil penalties up to $43,658 per violation," the administration noted.

"One incident can result in multiple violations. Passengers who engage in unruly behavior can also face criminal charges. "