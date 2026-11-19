Since the video shows Schumer, 75, slouched down and walking, social media users wondered if he was too old for the leadership role.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 03: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on November 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Democrats are looking to flip the senate from Republican control in the midterm elections. The video posted earlier this week has five million views on X. Someone is filming the New York senator who is walking slouched over in Washington, D.C. This statement comes after Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen confirmed that he would be challenging Schumer for the Senate Majority Leader next year.

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“Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader, and let me tell you why: because this is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people,” Van Hollen said during an interview with MS Now. Since the video shows Schumer, 75, slouched down and walking, social media users wondered if he was too old for the leadership role.

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“Congress is one big retirement home,” one user commented under the video. “Except the dementia ridden patients are voting for your future instead of playing bingo. ”2 dead after hostage situation ends in murder-suicide in Gillespie County