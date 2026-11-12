Video of rams lounging on a Colorado front lawn like they're on vacation goes viral on Instagram

A viral wildlife video from Colorado captures a large group of rams casually lounging on someone's front lawn, sparking hilarious reactions on Instagram.

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' panel discuss a viral video of a bison charging and tossing a tourist 8 feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park. As our faithful and loyal readers know, nature content is one of the best topics you can find on the internet. , and the flow of content never stops.

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An epic video shared on Instagram by @coloradowildadventures of a large group of rams chilling on a person's front lawn. As you'd expect, the comments section was absolute gold. How could it not be after a bunch of rams were spotted relaxing like they were on vacation?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Endangered desert bighorn rams nuzzle while trying to establish dominance over the other during the rut, or mating season, on August 10, 2023 near Indio, California. , and make sure to keep checking back for the latest content as it rolls in.