Hallway video shows him running out of the room, then approaching a first-floor door of the courthouse and leaving.

Newly released videos show a man escaping from the Snohomish County Courthouse in July. Kyle Hester, 39, had just been found guilty after trial on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

After the verdict was read, a prosecutor asked the judge to order Hester to be taken into custody and held without bail pending sentencing. In court filings, the prosecutor noted she was concerned Hester would not show up to sentencing, and there was concern about the safety of a witness in the trial. The judge agreed and ordered Hester be taken into custody immediately.

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Because Hester had been out of custody during trial, court marshals were not present in the courtroom, and the court staff had to call for them to come detain Hester.