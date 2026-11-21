The game's soundtrack is praised for its contemporary touches, featuring collaborations from artists such as Justice, Michael McDonald, Stanley Clarke, Robert Glasper, Yussef Dayes, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Cardi B, and Young Thug, representing a wide-ranging collection of popular music's current era.

has been hailed for its of-the-moment touches, but it does have one quaintly anachronistic aspect: Nobody reaches for the aux. The game’s, appropriately, feels like a frantic flip through a dial so wide, it can even fit a still-trucking smooth jazz station.

and soul crooner Michael McDonald, transports the listener to the sublime, the combination of thudding synths and McDonald’s immediately identifiable voice throwing back to the days of hits being launched from buddy-cop movies and. It’s pastiche, sure, but it’s pastiche done well, and it bookends nicely with the album’s closing cut.

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“Overtown Lights,” a collaboration between Return to Forever bassist Stanley Clarke, pianist and bandleader Robert Glasper, and drummer Yussef Dayes, evokes a carefree late-night drive over streets slicked with rain and illuminated by reflected headlights.were just a collection of homages to the good-ish old days of neon t-shirts paired with blazers, it would probably be a solid listen, as evidenced by the genre-splicing Justice-SZA-King Gizzard-Tame Impala team-up “Flower In A Hurricane” and the training-montage-readycut “Go Easy. ” But this collection is more than that — similar to the game, whose intricate details firmly place it in a heightened version of the present, it’s a wide-ranging representation of popular music’s current moment.

“That’s It,” the collaboration between Swedish MC Yung Lean, Atlanta kingpin Future, and superproducer Metro Boomin, follows the Justice/McDonald collab, and even though it opens with icy synths that feel connected to the previous track, the fluttering trap snares and bone-rattling bass, as well as Lean’s anxiety-ridden lyrics, jolt the milieu back to 2026.s spaced-out “RHYNO” — produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — and the frantic Kodak Black/Don Toliver collaboration “Let’s Rock” heading a pack that also includes Playboi Carti, Cardi B, and Young Thug.

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Music from pop’s Spanish-speaking diaspora is also in ample supply; regional Mexican stars’s thumping “Suzuki” is a throwdown, and “Largate,” the collaboration between singer-songwriter Helado Negro and dreampop romantic Kali Uchis, is one of the album’s true highlights, the singers ruminating on a breakup in the midst of a haze conjured by strummed guitars. ’s pop universe operates on hyperspeed, with BLACKPINK’s JENNIE’s voice welding itself to the robot-rocking synths of “Power Trip,” Zara Larsson paying homage to her fellow Swedes Ace Of Base on the sinuous “Fast Emotion,” and Camila Cabello finding a middle ground between her full-speed-aheadera and her more mellow cuts like “Havana.

” (Not having a Latin freestyle-nodding selection accompany a game that’s so Floridian seems wrong, but there’s alwaysA couple of tracks hold their own, genre-wise: Irascible Nashville star Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need” rides in on a candy-coated guitar riff and splits the difference between theera and the present moment; Keith Richards lays down a faithful version of Jimmy Reed’s Chicago blues classic “Bright Lights, Big City”; and The Time’s Jesse Johnson teams up with torch-carrying producer Dam-Funk for “Stone Kold Krazy Luuv,” a slow jam that brings together sparkling synths, flinty riffing, and a thick bassline.

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