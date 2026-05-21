Video Game Releases, Destiny 2 Final Update

This text discusses exciting upcoming video game releases and shares news about the end of the Destiny 2 franchise. The new James Bond game, 007 First Light, will be available worldwide on May 27, while Marvel's Wolverine will release exclusively for PS5 on September 15. Lastly, the developers of Destiny 2 have confirmed the release of the final update on June 9.

Video game fans have a lot to be excited about this year. The release of a new James Bond game is the first event next week, which stars Patrick Gibson and allows players to experience early James Bond adventures.

Another big game, Marvel’s Wolverine, arriving later this year, has already demonstrated success with Spider-Man series. Regarding Destiny 2, the developers have announced the final update will be released on June 9, officially marking the end of this long-running game. Instead of focusing on reviving the franchise, the team will start working on other projects





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Entertainment Video Games Destiny 2 James Bond Marvel's Ps5 Game Releases Final Update

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