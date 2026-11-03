Video Game Movie Adaptation Struggles at Box Office Despite Resident Evil Success

A new video game adaptation fails to capitalize on the massive success of Resident Evil, suffering steep revenue drops and theater reductions while falling short of $100 million globally.

The latest video game movie adaptation has failed to leverage the significant momentum generated by Zach Cregger's recent hit, Resident Evil. While the Capcom franchise secured a historic $400 million worldwide gross and critical acclaim, this newer cinematic entry is lagging far behind in both revenue and audience engagement.

Financial Performance And Theater Reductions

The struggling film opened in 3,575 theaters nationwide but was quickly reduced to playing in only 2,835 locations after just two weeks in release. This contraction in screen count marks the first significant drop in its theatrical run, signaling diminishing returns from exhibitors who are pulling back support for the title.

Also read Resident Evil Movie Reboot Hits $400 Million Box Office Milestone

Revenue metrics reveal a sharp decline in ticket sales, with the movie suffering a massive 72 percent drop in earnings during its second weekend. The downward trend continued into the third weekend, where the film experienced another hefty 57 percent fall in box office receipts. These steep percentages indicate a rapid loss of word-of-mouth appeal compared to industry standards for successful releases.

Critical Reception Versus Commercial Reality

Resident Evil achieved a Certified Fresh score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, setting a high bar for video game adaptations that the current competitor cannot match commercially. The success of the earlier film was bolstered by its availability on the PVOD market following its record-breaking performance, allowing it to capture additional revenue streams beyond traditional theater windows.

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In contrast, the new adaptation has not yet reached the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office, despite operating with a production budget that exceeded the costs associated with the Resident Evil project. This financial disparity highlights a disconnect between the investment put into the film and the actual consumer demand driving ticket purchases.

Industry Comparisons And Future Outlook

Analysts suggest the film will likely fail to surpass the underwhelming $130 million total haul achieved by Mortal Kombat II, which cost approximately $80 million to produce. That predecessor managed to secure more positive reviews and maintain stronger commercial footing throughout its run, serving as a cautionary tale for future video game adaptations.

The current trajectory suggests that this milestone may be the final significant financial benchmark the film reaches before concluding its theatrical lifecycle. Without a substantial recovery in audience interest or strategic marketing shifts, the adaptation faces a difficult path to profitability in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.