Video Game History: The Coin-Op Era

Explore the evolution of video games from the coin-op era to the cloud, with eight trivia questions to test your knowledge.

Street Fighter faced a major overhaul before production began. The new live-action Street Fighter adaptation takes place in 1993 and centers on two fighters, Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who have a very complicated relationship.

Their paths cross once more when Chun-Li (Callina Liang) convinces them to enter the World Warrior Tournament. ScreenRant.com | VG High Score Archive Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ Gaming/ History/ Trivia From the Coin-Op Era to the Cloud · Eight Questions How Well Do You Know Video Games?

‘It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this. ’ 🎮Arcade EraInsert coin 🎲The ConsolesPlug & play 📱HandheldsGame Boy era 💻PC GamingSteam & mod scene 🏆Esports & OnlineGG, well played PRESS START → QUESTION 1 / 8THE COIN-OP ORIGIN 01 In November 1972, a small Sunnyvale start-up named Atari released the arcade game widely credited as the industry’s first commercial blockbuster.

Designed by engineer Allan Alcorn as a training exercise, its prototype famously stopped working in a Sunnyvale bar because the coin box was overstuffed with quarters. Name the game. APong BSpace Invaders CAsteroids DComputer Spac





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Video Games Arcade Era Console Gaming Handheld Gaming PC Gaming Esports Online Gaming Coin-Op Era Pong Space Invaders Asteroids Computer Space Atari Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Minecraft

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