Video captures violent parking lot road rage incident outside Van Nuys grocery store

The LAPD is investigating a violent parking lot altercation between a driver and two women at a Van Nuys Super King grocery store.

An argument over entering a busy Van Nuys grocery store parking lot escalated into violence Sunday when a driver allegedly punched and pepper-sprayed two women.

The LAPD is investigating a violent parking lot altercation between a driver and two women at a Van Nuys Super King grocery store. Both sides accuse each other of physical assault and hurling racial slurs following a dispute over entering the parking lot.

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Sarahi, who does not want her last name used, says she and her mother were attacked by the driver of a vehicle she had honked at, when they both tried to drive into the busy parking lot around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Once outside their vehicles at the store located in the 7220 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, the women say the male driver told them they didn't belong in this country and threatened to slash their car's tires.

Sarahi says he slapped the phone out of her hand when she tried to get his license plate. In response, she grabbed a taser from her purse. Witnesses told FOX 11 they saw the man hit the young woman, saying off camera they got the tail end of the incident on their phones, even his license plate.

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The other side: FOX 11 was able to get in touch with him and while he did not want to go on camera, he insisted over the phone that he was protecting himself. He claims that after honking the horn, the women approached him in the parking lot, and yelled racial slurs insulting African Americans.

"The younger one jumped on me," he said. He claims he was injured and has filed his own police report. This story was written with information from interviews with both parties of the incident and information from the Los Angeles Police Department.