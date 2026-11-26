AGIBOT's X2 humanoids use swarm intelligence and perception to coordinate dance routines, avoid obstacles, and reposition autonomously.

AGIBOT's X2 humanoids use swarm intelligence to coordinate movements and transition between different dance formations. The robots use AGILE perception to detect environmental changes and proactively avoid potential hazards during performances.

Fleet control enables the X2 robots to return autonomously to designated positions without manual repositioning. AGIBOT has demonstrated a coordinated dance performance featuring multiple X2 humanoid robots, showcasing advances in fleet control, perception, and swarm intelligence. The demonstration highlighted the robots’ ability to move between formations and coordinate their actions without rigid, pre-programmed movement patterns. The machines also used environmental sensing to detect changes and avoid potential obstacles during the performance.

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The multi-robot dance performance shows how machines can coordinate their movements, switch between formations, and respond to changes in their surroundings while performing together. The company described the demonstration as a step beyond conventional humanoid robot performances, which often rely on fixed movement sequences and carefully arranged starting positions. Instead, the X2 robots demonstrated multi-machine collaboration, with coordinated movements and transitions between formations forming a central part of the performance.