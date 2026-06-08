VIDEO: 5-year-old rescued from hotel pool graduates kindergarten days after near-drowning

A quiet Sunday afternoon at a hotel quickly turned into a life-or-death emergency, proving that for first responders, there is no such thing as being off-duty.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic Broderick Espinoza was relaxing by the pool at the Plunge Beach Resort shortly after 4 p.m. on May 24 when a sudden call for help jolted him into action.

A young child had been found submerged in the water, according to the news release. What began as a quiet Sunday afternoon at a beachfront hotel quickly turned into a life-or-death emergency, proving that for first responders, there is no such thing as being off duty.firefighter and paramedic Broderick Espinoza was relaxing by the pool at the Plunge Beach Resort shortly after 4 p.m. on May 24 when a sudden call for help jolted him into action.

A young child had been found submerged in the water, according to the news release. The sheriff's office said Espinoza rushed to the boy, who was unresponsive and had no pulse. Without hesitation, he began performing CPR. Nearby, off-dutyWithin a short time, their lifesaving efforts paid off, BSO said.

The boy regained a pulse and began expelling water from his lungs, a critical sign of recovery. Two off-duty nurses also stepped in to assist, forming an impromptu team that provided urgent care until additional help arrived.and took over treatment. Espinoza carried the child to on-duty paramedics, who transported 5-year-old Tyler Nelson to a nearby hospital, according to the news release. Tyler was evaluated, kept overnight for observation, and later released with a clean bill of health.

Just days after the harrowing incident, he was able to celebrate a major milestone — his kindergarten graduation on June 1. Authorities say the quick actions of Espinoza, Fuentes, and the two nurses made the difference between life and death. Drowning can occur in as little as 20 seconds, and brain damage can begin within minutes, underscoring how critical rapid intervention is in these emergencies.

With summer approaching and more families heading to pools and beaches, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials are reminding the public that vigilance is key to preventing tragedies. Young children should always be closely and constantly supervised near water, and distractions — including phones — should be avoided when watching them. Safety experts also recommend keeping small children within arm’s reach, installing protective barriers such as fences and alarms around pools, and ensuring that rescue equipment and a phone are readily available.

Teaching children how to swim or float and learning A young child had been found submerged in the water, according to the news release.

For Espinoza and the others who stepped in that day, their training never switched off, and because of it, a young boy is alive and well. A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials saidOfficials confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed detections to four.

Officials are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in a Burnet County house fire early Friday morning. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statedArt Bra Austin once again proved the power of art, fashion, and community, raising an incredible $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Resource Center during itsSafe in Austin Rescue Ranch in Leander asked for help from volunteers for the second day in a row following flooding they experienced Friday. The ranch said wha





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