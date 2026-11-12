Victorian Psycho Review: Jason Isaacs Horror Thriller Earns 75% Rotten Tomatoes

Victorian Psycho debuts with a 75 percent Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its November 13 theater release. Critics praise Maika Monroe's performance in this gothic horror film.

Jason Isaacs stars in the new horror movie Victorian Psycho, which has debuted with a 75 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film releases in theaters in the United States on Friday, November 13. Ahead of this wide release, Victorian Psycho originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026 in the Un Certain Regard section. That specific festival section typically showcases innovative films from up-and-coming filmmakers. There are currently 65 reviews at the time of writing, so its score could change as more are published. Its audience score should also start to take shape once it releases in theaters this Friday.

Victorian Psycho Critical Score Details

Victorian Psycho has earned a 75 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on the initial critical reception. The movie features 65 reviews at the time of writing, and that metric could change as more critics publish their thoughts. The release in theaters on November 13 marks the official wide rollout after its festival premiere. The film is a Horror Thriller Comedy with a runtime of 90 minutes. Screen Rant published a review where Alex Harrison rated it six out of 10 stars. He writes that Maika Monroe's costume slasher is bloody fun and a showcase for her talent.

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Victorian Psycho Cast and Characters

Jason Isaacs plays a key role in Victorian Psycho, which is directed by Zachary Wigon. The script was written by Virginia Feito based on her own 2025 novel of the same name. The film is set in 1858 and follows an unusual young governess named Winifred Notty. Maika Monroe plays Notty, whose arrival at the isolated gothic manor named Ensor House soon raises eyebrows. As she settles into her new role, the household staff mysteriously starts to vanish. This leaves the owners increasingly suspicious that their seemingly innocent new employee may be hiding something sinister.

The cast of Victorian Psycho also includes Thomasin McKenzie. BAFTA nominee Ruth Wilson, known for Jane Eyre and Mrs. Wilson, appears in the film. Other notable actors in the ensemble include Jacobi Jupe from Hamnet. Evie Templeton from Wednesday is also part of the cast. Amy De Bhrúny rounds out the primary acting group. The producers for the project are Sebastien Raybaud, Nick Shumaker, Dan Kagan, Zachary Wigon, and Elizabeth Siegal.

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Critical Reception and Performances

Overall, reviews for Victorian Psycho are largely positive. Many critics praise Maika Monroe's fearless and wildly entertaining performance as the increasingly unhinged governess. Her acting is the biggest selling point of the film, even among the less enthusiastic reviewers. Critics appreciate the film's blend of gothic horror, dark comedy, social satire, and gruesome violence. Several reviewers also highlight its bizarre humor and striking visuals. The unpredictable moments in the script have won plenty of critics to its side.

However, not everyone is convinced by the final product. Some critics feel the film relies too heavily on outrageous performances and bloody spectacle. They argue that the story and satirical ideas remain underdeveloped as a result. Others argue that its promising premise never quite reaches its full potential. Alex Harrison noted in his review that the movie could have used a stronger story to hold it together. He suggested that a bit more of a narrative backbone could have had a positive impact on the film.

Victorian Psycho Release and Background

Jason Isaacs has an impressive career history beyond this current project. He is best known for bringing the sinister Lucius Malfoy to life in the Harry Potter movies between 2002 and 2011. His earlier credits include Event Horizon from 1997 and Armageddon from 1998. He also appeared in The Patriot in 2000 and Black Hawk Down in 2001. Since leaving the Wizarding World behind, he appeared in Fury in 2014. He also appeared in The White Lotus season 3, earning an Emmy nod in 2025.

Victorian Psycho moves forward with its theatrical distribution starting on Friday, November 13. The film offers a unique period horror experience with a playful spark. It appeals to audiences who enjoy horror with dark comedy elements. The critical consensus suggests that despite narrative flaws, the performances and visuals provide enough entertainment value. The film stands as a notable entry in the genre for 2026.