Victorian Psycho Movie Review: Maika Monroe Delivers Creepy Horror in Film Adaptation

Critics praise Maika Monroe's chilling performance in the 2025 film Victorian Psycho, directed by Zachary Wigon, for its unsettling horror moments and period piece atmosphere despite narrative flaws.

Victorian Psycho, the highly anticipated 2025 film adaptation, offers a darkly comedic and horror-filled reinterpretation of the classic literary trope surrounding murderous governesses. The movie, written by Virginia Feito and directed by Zachary Wigon, draws heavily from the lineage of texts like Jane Eyre and The Turn of the Screw while injecting visceral violence to explore themes of societal repression and gender dynamics. While the source material hints at deep symbolic meanings, the film politely declines to clarify its message, opting instead for a visceral, unsettling experience that prioritizes audience enjoyment over coherent thematic resolution.

Monroe and Wigon Craft Unsettling Horror Experience

Maika Monroe stars as Winifred Notty, a governess whose sanity is questionable from the very first frame. Director Zachary Wigon establishes this premise immediately by tilting the camera to match Winifred's disconcerted head angle as she declares herself the sanest person she has ever met. This visual choice signals that the film is tightly bound to Winifred's subjective perspective, immersing viewers directly into her unhinged psychological state rather than providing an objective narrative distance. The result is a thrill ride that is delightfully creepy but occasionally lacks the structural backbone needed to sustain a compelling plot throughout its runtime.

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Ensor House and Pounds Family Cast Dynamics

Winifred arrives at Ensor House, the country manor of the Pounds family, to care for two children: Drusilla, played by Evie Templeton, and Andrew, played by Jacobi Jupe. The household dynamics are steeped in period clichés that the film both embraces and subverts. Mrs. Pounds, portrayed by Ruth Wilson, is a formidable and mercurial figure who terrorizes the staff, while Mr. Pounds, played by Jason Isaacs, displays eager and inappropriate interest in the new governess. Their characters serve as a backdrop for Winifred, who oscillates between barely containing her madness and being possessed by a bloodthirsty demon, allowing the cast to play up the trappings of the genre with gusto.

Monroe as the Film's Primary Horror Element

Maika Monroe delivers what critics describe as the movie's best special effect through her intense physical performance. Her repertoire of creepy grins and ecstatic facial contortions provides the primary source of fear, with cinematographer Nico Aguilar lighting her face to maximize the unsettling effect. While some viewers may question her ability to portray a British accent convincingly, her commitment to the role is undeniable and highly effective. The rest of the cast, including Ruth Wilson and Jason Isaacs, are tasked with reacting to her erratic behavior, and they largely succeed in finding interesting ways to respond to her unpredictable shifts in tone.

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Cinematic Style and Narrative Structural Critique

The storytelling in Victorian Psycho relies heavily on Winifred's perspective, which allows for creative and destabilizing camera work and sound design. However, this approach has notable drawbacks, particularly regarding the emotional impact of key scenes. Young actor Jacobi Jupe, known for his previous role in Hamnet, proves his emotional vulnerability is no fluke, but his genuine fear as the target of Winifred's torments sometimes threatens to pull the film's tone into overly harrowing territory. This shifts the genre slightly away from playful horror toward something reminiscent of Jacob Tremblay's intense sequence in Doctor Sleep, potentially alienating audiences seeking a lighter thrill ride.

Influence of American Psycho and Future Impact

Victorian Psycho draws far more inspiration from Mary Harron's American Psycho than from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, yet it lacks the satirical edge that made the former so culturally resonant. Without that sharp commentary, the film's unmooring can feel like it leads to less compelling narrative destinations. Despite these structural weaknesses, the movie retains enough playful spark and horror heritage to recommend it to fans who enjoy a mix of period piece aesthetics and modern psychological terror. The film succeeds as a collection of unsettling set pieces and memorable character moments, even if it falls short of becoming a tightly wound narrative masterpiece.