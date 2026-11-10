Victorian Psycho: Maika Monroe Stars in Virginia Feito Horror Thriller

Maika Monroe stars in Victorian Psycho, Zachary Wigon's horror thriller adapted from Virginia Feito's novel, opening in theaters Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Maika Monroe stars in Victorian Psycho, a new horror thriller directed by Zachary Wigon and adapted from the novel by Spanish novelist Virginia Feito, who also wrote the screenplay. The film opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

The story follows Winifred Notty, a poor governess who takes a job with an aristocratic family whose members are also mad, though in a different fashion. Wigon discussed the project on a recent video call, and the film was presented at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

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How Victorian Psycho Began Before the Novel Was Published

Wigon said the film adaptation began before the book of the same name was even published. Years earlier, he read Feito's earlier novel 'Mrs. March', which he described as her first novel and one with a very distinctive, very cinematic quality.

Wigon compared that earlier book to the work of Patricia Highsmith and Shirley Jackson, calling it a Hitchcockian kind of story. That admiration led him to reach out to Feito, and the two discussed working together on an original film in the future.

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Zachary Wigon on the Blended Tone of the Novel

Wigon's account of the project centers on the tone of Feito's writing, which he said blends comedy, anger and horror in an unusual way. He said the novel was simultaneously really funny, really angry, unnerving, scary and grotesque.

According to Wigon, Feito first mentioned that she was writing her next novel, which would be called Victorian Psycho, and he asked to read it when it was ready. Five months into developing the original screenplay idea, Feito told him she had a finished draft and asked whether he wanted to see it.

Wigon said he had never read anything that blended tones like this before and described the material as basically one wild set piece after another. He then called Feito and told her they had to make the movie and put the other project on hold, and she agreed to adapt her own novel for the screen.

Maika Monroe and the Pounds Family on the Yorkshire Moors

Winifred Notty is a poor governess who goes to work for the aristocratic Pounds family at their isolated country estate on the Yorkshire Moors. Maika Monroe plays the title role, and the film's photo captions identify Jason Isaacs as Mr. Pound, the patriarch, and Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Pound, the matriarch.

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The story describes Winifred as mad in the Victorian sense of the word, and she is prone to violent outbursts when her hopes and dreams are disappointed. The Pounds household is described as equally mad, though in a different way, and the source credits Evie Templeton and Jacobi Jupe among the cast members in the family roles.

Release Date and What Audiences Can Expect

Victorian Psycho opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Bleeker Street is credited on the film's promotional images, which show Monroe, Isaacs and Wilson in scenes from the production.

Audiences can expect the mix of comedy, anger and horror that Wigon described, with a plot in which things do not end well for anyone. The film's promotional material also includes a poster and a scene from the production that the director had previously presented.

Director Zachary Wigon was photographed at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where Victorian Psycho was presented before its theatrical release.