Victorian Psycho suffers an 88.1% drop after opening at number thirteen. Major theater reductions ahead of holiday releases threaten its financial viability despite positive reviews.

The horror-thriller Victorian Psycho has been abruptly removed from 828 theaters ahead of its third weekend, marking a severe box office collapse for the Zachary Wigon -directed film. The movie, which premiered on November 13, 2026, is now playing in only 378 locations nationwide. This drastic reduction in screen count signals the effective end of its theatrical run in major markets.

The film debuted on 1,206 screens with an average gross of just $896 per location. This figure ranks as the 409th lowest opening screen average in recorded history. During its second weekend, Victorian Psycho suffered a staggering 88.1 percent drop in revenue. This decline represents the eleventh biggest sophomore drop in history and the eighth worst for a first-run release.

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The rapid exit from cinemas is driven by a crowded field of major releases arriving for the Thanksgiving holiday frame. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to drop in more than 4,000 theaters on November 20. This marks the widest release that Lionsgate has ever granted to an installment in this blockbuster young adult franchise.

Additional titles releasing on November 25 require significant screen real estate and audience attention. These include the inspirational biopic Hershey and Focker-in-Law, a star-studded comedy sequel. Disney is also releasing its new animated movie Hexed to compete for holiday viewers.

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Netflix is launching its first-ever IMAX release with The Continued Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The latter film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and was directed by David Fincher. The combined demand for these major titles forces smaller releases like Victorian Psycho to vacate theaters immediately.

The theater drop of 828 screens ties with the anime movie Blue Lock: Episode Nagi for the 817th biggest week-three theater drop of all time. This ranking is relatively low because 427 films with higher drops were wide releases that started on significantly more screens. Victorian Psycho dropped from 68.6 percent of its initial theaters, comparable to many wide-release titles.

This percentage drop is comparable to many wide-release titles in the Top 200, including one in the Top 5. Given this substantial reduction in availability and the poor box office performance, it is highly unlikely that Victorian Psycho will generate significant additional revenue. The film has currently earned just $2.6 million worldwide.

It now seems nearly impossible for the film to clear the $5 million milestone at the domestic box office. The production budget is unknown, but the current total suggests the film will not turn a profit unless the cost was less than $1 million. The financial outlook for theatrical distribution remains bleak for this specific production.

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Despite the poor theatrical performance, the movie retains a chance for success in the aftermarket. Revenue streams from video on demand, streaming platforms, and potential physical media releases could stabilize its financial outcome. Critics have responded positively to the film, awarding it a Certified Fresh score of 75 percent.

Audience scores are also solid at 64 percent, suggesting the film could become a word-of-mouth success outside of theaters. The runtime is 90 minutes, and the cast includes producers Sebastien Raybaud, Nick Shumaker, Dan Kagan, and Elizabeth Siegal. The narrative of Victorian Psycho in cinemas is effectively over as it makes way for the holiday season blockbusters.