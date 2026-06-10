A newly unearthed 19th-century notebook details the elaborate cleaning rituals expected of Victorian housewives, including an 11-step procedure for cleaning a bedroom and recommendations for linoleum flooring.

In the modern age, cleaning a bedroom is often a simple affair: making the bed, vacuuming, dusting, and maybe wiping the windows. However, a recently discovered late-19th-century notebook from Victorian Britain reveals that housewives were expected to follow an 11-step procedure to ensure a thorough cleaning.

The handbook, compiled by Margaret Pimlott of Bowden, Cheshire, offers a meticulous guide that would likely horrify contemporary feminists. It also includes recommendations for the best types of linoleum flooring for each room, suggesting that light-colored lino is ideal for bedrooms as it is cleaner, more cheerful, and does not show dust easily.

The 130-year-old notebook was found among family papers in a trunk in an attic during a recent clear-out, and auctioneers describe it as a fine piece of social history capturing the social customs and gender roles of the less progressive Victorian age. Margaret Pimlott's housewifery notes go beyond cleaning. They contain diagrams and instructions for cleaning lavatory drains, baking cakes, and infant feeding.

She includes a sobering statistic: one in three babies died before the age of one, attributing this high death rate to ignorance and carelessness among mothers. The notebook also features illustrations of four different types of brushes, including a domestic brush for sweeping floors.

The meticulous guide to cleaning a bedroom reads: roll up all mats and remove them; strip the bed and air it; attend to the water at the washstand; brush the mattress, dust the bedstead, and make the bed, covering it with a dust sheet; wash or dust small ornaments and place them on the bed under a dust sheet; take down pictures, clean them with a wash leather, and remove them from the room; dust and polish small furniture and cover it; polish large furniture and cover it; sweep the walls with a soft clean broom; sweep the floor toward the fireplace; place down a hearth cloth and clean the fireplace; clean the windows.

This level of detail underscores the high standards expected of Victorian housewives. The notebook also includes a recipe for Everton Toffee, which requires boiling syrup, moist sugar, butter, and almonds. Interestingly, the Premier League football club Everton, founded in 1878 and named after a local toffee shop, shares this confectionary link. The handbook is expected to fetch £100 at auction.

This discovery echoes an earlier find in 2007, when a 280-year-old book called The Compleat Housewife was found in Staffordshire, offering remedies for boils, spotted fever, and even baldness using ingredients like boar's grease and burnt bees. Such artifacts provide a window into the domestic lives and beliefs of past generations, highlighting the evolution of household management and gender roles.

The Victorian notebook serves as a reminder of a time when a woman's place was firmly in the home, and every chore was elevated to a ritualized procedure





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