Victorian Doctor Banned From Medicine For Five Years After Issuing Vaccination Exemptions Without Clinical Assessment

A Victorian doctor has been banned from medicine for at least five years after issuing Covid vaccination exemptions for nearly 200 patients without examining a single one. Dr Denes Borsos was found to have substituted his own personal views for his professional obligations and showed no remorse throughout the four-year case.

A Victorian doctor who handed out Covid vaccination exemptions for nearly 200 patients without examining a single one has been banned from medicine for at least five years.

Dr Denes Borsos issued 189 jab exemptions and 122 face mask exemptions in just three days during the pandemic - without conducting a single proper clinical assessment. He branded the vaccine an experimental bioweapon and pointed to tennis star Novak Djokovic as evidence of the danger of speaking out, after the Grand Slam champion was kicked out of Australia over his stance on Covid. He also claimed that Shane Warne died because he drank the Kool-Aid about safe and effective.

He told the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal the Medical Board of Australia was wrong, cruel and arrogant and accused it of stretching the legislation like bubble gum. He refused to attend the hearing and said My career and business have already been destroyed beyond the powers of the tribunal to remedy. The GP also referred 196 patients to a cardiologist he never named, without examining whether a single one of them needed it.

He billed 84 consultations to Medicare as mental health appointments, despite each one falling short of the required 20-minute minimum. The tribunal found clinical records for more than 200 patients were identical, almost identical or very short. In eight cases he made no notes at all. The three-member panel found Dr Borsos had substituted his own personal views for his professional obligations and showed no remorse throughout the four-year case.

Rather than accept the findings, he used his written submissions to argue against mainstream vaccine science and compare the Medical Board to corporate propaganda. In a final written submission in April, he told the tribunal he was done fighting. Please proceed in my absence since my career and business have already been destroyed beyond the powers of the tribunal to remedy, he wrote. The tribunal was unmoved.

Dr Borsos placed his own personal beliefs and values above the professional values on which all doctors are expected to base their practice, it found. His conduct was not constituted by errors or deficiencies in practice, but instead deliberate decisions to depart from clinical and ethical standards. By handing out exemptions without clinical justification during a global pandemic, Dr Borsos placed his patients and others at risk, the panel found.

Inspectors who visited his Elliminyt clinic in Colac, regional Victoria, in October 2021 found he had failed to display required signage, implement a COVIDSafe plan or use the government QR code check-in system. He was issued an $1,817 infringement notice. The Medical Board suspended Dr Borsos in November 2021. He has been unable to practise for more than four years while the case worked through the system.

The tribunal gave him a five-year ban on applying for reinstatement - one year less than the Medical Board sought - taking his long suspension into account. He is now formally reprimanded, stripped of his registration and barred from providing any health service until at least 2031.





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Dr Denes Borsos Covid Vaccination Exemptions Victorian Doctor Banned Medical Board Of Australia Clinical Assessment Vaccine Science

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