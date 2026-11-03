Victoria Zardoya Dies After Egmont Key Fall; Organ Donation Confirmed

Victoria Zardoya died at age 20 after falling at Fort Dade on Egmont Key. Toxicology results confirm drug use, and she is credited with saving lives through organ donation.

Victoria Zardoya, a 20-year-old woman from New Jersey, passed away following a fatal accident on Egmont Key, an island located off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines the injuries she sustained as craniocerebral trauma, or traumatic brain injury. This type of damage to the brain results from external forces such as falls, crashes, or direct blows to the head. The incident occurred on July 24 when she was exploring the historic ruins of Fort Dade, a site left over from the Spanish-American War.

Tragic Accident at Fort Dade Ruins

Friends and family are now sharing updates and tributes following the sudden death. Gia Giudice, a star on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, provided an update on the situation on Wednesday, August 5. She told E! News that her younger sister, Milania Giudice, was staying at their home at that time. Milania is described as being extremely close to the deceased, with Gia noting that she is like another sister to them. The group had traveled to Florida for a weekend visit to see friends.

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Eric Silberbusch, who was present during the events, wrote a detailed account on July 26 about the day that turned tragic. He stated that what began as a fun and innocent day on the water ended in an unimaginable way. The group included both old and new friends who had gathered for the trip. Victoria Zardoya had flown down to Florida specifically to visit this circle of friends and enjoy the weekend excursion.

Medical Examiner Confirms Toxicology Results

Official examinations have revealed critical details regarding the medical condition of the victim. Toxicology test results determined that Zardoya was positive for ketamine and norketamine. Norketamine is a specific substance produced when the body breaks down the primary drug. The Sarasota, Florida, medical examiner's office conducted a thorough examination to confirm these findings. These results add a complex layer to the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall at the historic site.

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The cause of death is linked directly to the injuries sustained during the expedition. While exploring the ruins, a devastating fall occurred that proved fatal. Silberbusch described the scene where they stayed with Victoria and held her. The group tried to make her as comfortable as possible while waiting for first responders to arrive. The injuries were severe and ultimately led to her passing at the age of 20.

Organ Donor Saves Lives After Death

Despite the tragedy, a significant act of generosity has emerged from the loss. An examination from the Sarasota, Florida, medical examiner's office confirmed that Zardoya was an organ donor. This status allowed her to become a vital source of life for others after her death. She was able to donate both of her lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys. This donation process offers a form of hope and continuation amidst the grief felt by her community.

Milania Giudice, who is also 20 years old, shared her personal grief through social media. She wrote that she was supposed to hang out with Victoria on the evening of the incident. Her tribute expressed deep sorrow and regret over the sudden change in plans. She stated that they had too many plans, too many dreams, and too much life left to live together. The sentiment highlights the deep bond between the two young women.

Community Grief and Next Steps

The news of the death has rippled through social media and local communities. Friends and followers are paying tribute to the late young woman. The detailed accounts from those present provide a clear timeline of the events leading up to the medical emergency. The combination of the toxicology report and the confirmed organ donation status has shaped the current narrative. The focus remains on honoring her memory while acknowledging the medical facts of her passing.

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For now, the family and friends are processing the loss and supporting one another. Milania Giudice is staying with Gia Giudice and the family unit. The specific details of the memorial services or further legal proceedings were not included in the initial reports. The primary focus remains on the immediate impact on the close friends and the confirmation of the medical outcomes. The story continues to evolve as more information becomes available to the public and the families involved.